Biden holds cash advantage against Trump

Washington: With more than $177 million in the bank, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden currently holds a massive cash advantage against US President Donald Trump, just 12 days ahead of the November 3 election, according to new filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The filings revealed on Tuesday that the President only had $63.1 million worth of cash in the bank as of this month, reports The Hill news website.

Until September, Biden's election campaign had raised a whopping $383 million worth of funds, while Trump managed $247.8 million.

In September 2016, the then Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton had only raised $154 million, according to a CNN reported.

In August, the Biden campaign's fund-raising amount stood at $364.5 million, compared to the President's $210 million.

Despite the disadvantage, the Trump campaign said that it was confident they will have enough resources to sustain the effort to re-elect the President.

Last week, Tim Murtaugh, the campaign's communications director, had said: "President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record and huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election."

—IANS