Biden holds 11-point lead over Trump: Poll

Washington: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is currently holding a 11-point lead over sitting President Donald Trump in this year''s race for the White House, according to a poll.

The former Vice President leads Trump 50 to 39 per cent in a head-to-head matchup in the US presidential election sltaed to be held in November, the Quinnipiac University poll showed on Wednesday.

That''s up from the 49 - 41 per cent lead Biden held in April''s poll, but the change is within the margin of error, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among the registered voters, Democrats go to Biden 88 - 5 per cent; Republicans go to Trump 87 - 8 per cent; and independents go to Biden 47 - 36 per cent.

"What does the 11 point Biden lead tell us? At best for Team Trump, it says voter confidence in President Trump is shaky. At worst for them, as coronavirus cases rise, Trump''s judgement is questioned - and November looms," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Trump''s job approval rating ticks lower amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the poll.

Forty-two per cent of voters approve of the job he is doing, while 53 per cent disapprove.

That''s compared to a 45 - 51 per cent job approval rating he received in April, his highest ever.

On Trump''s response to the public health crisis, 41 per cent of voters responding to the poll approve, while 56 per cent disapprove, down from a 46 - 51 per cent approval rating in April.

Besides, 50 per cent approve of Trump''s handling of the economy while 47 per cent disapprove, compared to a 51 - 44 pe rcent approval in April.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,323 self-identified registered voters by phone from May 14 to 18.

