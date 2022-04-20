    Menu
    Biden, Harris Time's 2020 Person of Year

    April20/ 2022


    New York: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named by the prestigious Time magazine as 2020 Person of the Year. PTI

    Panel to probe death of newborns in Kota

    Jaipur: The Rajasthan Government on Friday constituted a four-member committee to investigate the death of nine newborns at JK Lon Hospital in Kota, officials said. PTI

    India, Myanmar hold meet on drug control

    New Delhi: India and Myanmar held a fifth meeting on drug control and cooperation, during which New Delhi highlighted issues pertaining to the trafficking of heroin and other stimulants in the country.

    —PTI

