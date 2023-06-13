Biden family to host intimate dinner for Modi on June 21; hot ticket state dinner on June 22

Washington: A senior administration official has revealed that the Bidens are planning to hold a private dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21, a day before the highly anticipated State Dinner at the White House.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an official invitation to Modi to visit the United States.

The official said that on the evening of June 22, the South Lawns would host an impressive welcome ceremony for the historic visit, followed by a State Dinner that would be extraordinarily glittery and feature great entertainment.—Inputs from Agencies