Biden casts early vote for US prez election

Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has cast an early ballot in his home state of Delaware for the November 3 election, saying that he will work with the Republicans on improving the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to give Americans better healthcare.

"Well, we just voted," Biden said on Wednesday, holding his wife Jill's hand as the couple emerged from the Carvel State Office Building in the former Vice President's hometown of Wilmington.

Regarding the ACA, also known as Obamacare, the former vice president said: "I do have a proposal that relates to how we can improve the Affordable Care Act beyond what it was before, which Barack (Obama) and I wanted to do at the time to add a public option, allowing people to keep their private insurance, if that's what they want to do, making it more affordable to get a better plan," Xinhua news agency reported.

On October 24, President Donald Trump had also voted in Palm Beach, Florida, the state to which he changed his resident status from his native New York in 2019.

The President said he "voted for a guy named Trump".

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 75 million votes have been cast, which represents more than half the 138.8 million ballots cast during the entirety of the 2016 election cycle, according to the US Election Project, a turnout-tracking database.

Among those ballots, over 25 million were cast in-person, while nearly 50 million were mailed-in.

The pandemic coupled with both parties' campaigns to get their most ardent supporters to vote early has led to a surge in early votes across the nation, and across demographic groups.

Meanwhile, a CNN poll released on Wednesday revealed that Biden currently had a substantial lead over Trump, with 54 per cent of the registered voters supporting the former Vice President, while 42 per cent backed the President.

—IANS