Biden ahead of Trump by 8 points nationally: Quinnipiac poll

Washington: Former US Vice President Joe Biden leads sitting President Donald Trump by 8 points nationally, according to a new poll released.

The poll, conduced by Quinnipiac University from June 11-15, showed Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, ahead of his Republican counterpart, Trump, 49 per cent to 41 per cent, among registered voters nationwide, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

A similar Quinnipiac poll released in May suggested an 11-point Biden lead over Trump.

In the latest poll, Democrats went to Biden 93 - 4 per cent and independents were split with Biden at 43 per cent and Trump at 40 per cent, while Republicans went to Trump 92 - 7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 42 per cent of voters approved of the job Trump was doing while 55 per cent disapproved.

On Trump''s handling of the economy, 52 per cent of voters approved, while 45 per cent disapproved.

On several other issues, including Trump''s response to the coronavirus pandemic and his handling of race relations, more than half of the respondents disapproved of the job he was doing on each of those fronts.

"The country gyrates uneasily through a killer virus, unrest in the streets, and volatile ugly divisiveness, but the presidential horserace looks now like it did back in February," said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University.

As for how satisfied people are with the way things are going in the nation today, 25 per cent said they were either very or somewhat satisfied, while 71 per cent said they were somewhat or very dissatisfied, according to the poll.

A total of 1,332 self-identified registered voters nationwide were surveyed with a margin of error of plus/minus 2.7 percentage points, Quinnipiac University said.

--IANS