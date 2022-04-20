Bhuvan Bam to come up with ''Heer-Ranjha'' single

Mumbai: YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam is all set to woo his fans with his singing skills via an upcoming single, titled "Heer-Ranjha".

On Friday, Bhuvan took to social media and shared a glimpse of his new song, which is penned and composed by himself only.

Talking about the track, Bhuvan said: "The feeling of helplessness and being stuck at home has been instrumental in the creation of ''Heer-Ranjha'', to be honest. A lot of people are away from home and loved ones, unable to go visit them because of the COVID-19 outbreak and that''s where the idea came from, to write this song."

He completed making the track with popular sound engineer Shadab Rayeen and close friend Omkar Tamhan in less than 10 days over a series of video calls at his home.

"Heer-Ranjha" will be out on July 13.

--IANS