Bhupendra Patel and MoS Communications Shri Devusinh Chauhan award prizes to sportspersons in MP Sports Competition

New Delhi (The Hawk): Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Communications & Member of Parliament from Kheda, Shri Devusinh Chauhan presented awards and prizes to sports persons at the finale of the MP Sports Competition 2023 today at the District Sports Complex in Nadiad, Gujarat. Both the dignitaries exhorted the youth to play constructive role in Nation building.

This year, the competition witnessed an exceptional turnout of approximately 9,500 participants from across Kheda Lok Sabha Constituency, making it one of the largest sporting events of its kind in India. Athletes participated in a wide variety of sports, including volleyball, kabaddi, road pulling, lemon spoon, kothra, running, and karate skating.

During this grand event, winning players were awarded medals and given words of encouragement by esteemed guests including MLAs of all legislative assemblies of Kheda Lok Sabha and other dignitaries.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to foster an environment that draws the younger generation away from screens and towards the sports field, the MP Sports Competition, sponsored by Shri Devusinh Chauhan, has seen successfully conducted for the last two years in Kheda.

Furthermore, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Central India's Pledge Letter was recited at the venue, eliciting a widespread positive response. This effort to instill a sense of nationalism among players and spectators alike was appreciated by competition coordinators Shri Manojbhai Trivedi and Shri Priteshbhai Patel.

The Minister extend his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, all the participants, coordinators, and spectators for their valuable contributions in making the sporting event a remarkable success.