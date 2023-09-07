Bhupender Emphasizes Stronger Partnerships, Increasing Investment And Sharing Responsibility For Overcoming Air Pollution

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and EmploymentShri Bhupender Yadavannounced the awardsof Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2023 in Bhopal ,Madhya Pradesh today. Under the 1st category (million plus population) Indore ranked first followed by Agra and Thane. In second category (3-10 lakhs population), Amravati secured first rank followed by Moradabad and Guntur. Similarly, for third category (less than 3 lakhs population) Parwanoo secured first rank followed by Kala Amb and Angul. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Yadav said this year, 4th International Day of Clean Air for blue skies (Swachh Vayu Diwas 2023) is to create stronger partnerships, increase investment, and share responsibility for overcoming air pollution, with the global theme of "Together for Clean Air."

The Union Minister said on 15th August 2020, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi displaying government’s commitment to ensure clean air to all the people of the country, assuring them a healthy and productive life, announced the intent and plan to improve the air quality in more than 100 cities through holistic approach. He said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has been implementing a National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) as a national-level strategy outlining the actions for reducing the levels of air pollution at city and regional scales in India since 2019.He saidthe National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aims to systemically address air pollution by engaging all stakeholders and ensuring necessary action.

Shri Yadav said 131 cities have been identified for the implementation of the city specific action plans under this Programme. NCAP focuses on preparation and implementation of national level action plan, state level action plans & city level action plans of the targeted 131 cites.The coordinated implementation of these plans would help to achieve improvement in air quality in targeted 131 cities as well as in the entire country, he added.

Shri Yadav said with the coordination, collaboration, participation and sustained efforts of all stakeholders, objectives of National Clean Air Programme will be achieved.

The Union Minister said under NCAP Ministry has also launched “PRANA” a portal for monitoring implementation of NCAP. In this portal, action plans of cities, states and line ministries will be reflected and monitored for their implementation status. In addition, best practices adopted by cities are shared on PRANA portal for adopting these practices by other cities.

Shri Yadav said during the UNFCCC, COP 26 held in Glasgow in 2021 Hon’ble prime Minister launched the “Mission LiFE” which means Lifestyle for Environment. He said the mission aims to create and nurture a global network of individuals, having a shared commitment to adopt and promote environment friendly lifestyles and make life a mass movement (Jan Andolan).

Shri Yadav highlighted the notification of waste management rules covering solid waste, plastic waste, e-waste, bio-medical waste, battery waste, Construction & Demolition waste and tyre and hazardous wastes. He said Extended Producer Responsibility and Polluter Pays Principles have been incorporated to ensure producers/manufacturers are responsible for management wastes in environmentally sound manner. The Union Minister said the SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) scheme of the Government aims to set up Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) production plants and make CBG available in the market for use as a green fuel.Moving forward he said today we have a statutory Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas working comprehensively, taking the entire airshed as its jurisdiction.