Bhumi pujan of Ram temple at Ayodhya to be held on July 2

Ayodhya: The proposed Bhumi pujan to launch the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya would be held here on July 2.

Shree Ramjanambhoomi Tirath Khetra Trust officials said here on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with members of the trust and temple construction committee would attend the religious function maintaining social distancing and other norms.

The function would be held between 0800 hours to 1030 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have been invited for the occasion but they may skip the function due to Coronavirus pandemic.

However, The PM would participate in the function virtually and lay the foundation online.

Temple construction committee chairman and representative of PM Niprendra Mishra would participate in the function.

