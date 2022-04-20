Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar said on Monday in a Instagram post that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

"As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,' 31-years-old actress wrote on Instagram.

"If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately," she added.

And also requested to not to take the current situation lightly.

Bhumi was recently seen in horror film Durgamati directed by G Ashok which is a remake of his own Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie.

