Bhumi Pednekar pitches for masks: If you really care, please wear

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has come up with a new slogan to encourage people to wear masks amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"If you really care, please wear," wrote Bhumi on Instagram.

The actress, who is also an environmental activist, posted her message with a picture in which she is dressed in a striped T-shirt, teamed with a white shirt and a blush pink embellished mask.

Bhumi was last seen in "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", where she had a special appearance. She will next be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and "Durgavati".

