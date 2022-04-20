Bhumi Pednekar pens heartfelt note for late father

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar remembered her late father Satish Motiram Pednekar by penning a heartfelt note dedicated to him on Wednesday.

The 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a heart-warming post along with a picture of her late father. She wrote, "Satish Motiram Pednekar Forever Papa ... 10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say."

Remembering her dad, she further said, "I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom. You've left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are.... #PednekarGirls #SatishPednekar #daddysgirl."

Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.

—ANI