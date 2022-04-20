Bhumi Pednekar is working on post-Covid stamina

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is working on her stamina after recuperating from Covid-19.

Bhumi flaunts post-workout glow in a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a sports bra and yoga pants.

"Post Covid stamina building is tough but I love it! #happy #grateful #strong," Bhumi captioned the image.

The actress recently announced she would be star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, "Raksha Bandhan".

She also has "Badhaai Do" with Rajkummar Rao and "Mr Lele" with Vicky Kaushal lined up for release.

--IANS