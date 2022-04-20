Bhukkal Is Not The Member Of The Shia Waqf Board: Rizvi

Lucknow: In a new twist on the resignation of BJP MLA Bhukkal Nawab from the member of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board on Monday, the chairman of the Board claimed that the MLC ceased to be the member of the Board since July 27,2017 after he resigned from the Legislative Council.

In a letter to the media, UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, said on Monday that the membership of Bhukkal Nawab was cancelled on the day he resigned as the Samajwadi Party MLC on July 27,2017.

" The membership of Bhukkal Nawab was done on legislator quota and when he resigned from the MLC then automatically his membership of the Shia Waqf Board also got cancelled," he said.

The Board chairman has also asked the government to nominate any new member from the legislature quota as the member of the Board.

Claiming that Bhukkal Nawab tried to make a news of his resignation just to show the clerics that he was against the chairman of the Board, Rizvi said that he stand by his statements made on the clerics and on Ram temple of Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLC Bukkhal Nawab,of the Shia community has tendered his resignation from the membership of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board.

Alleging financial irregularities committed by the present Chairman of the board, Bukkhal Nawab has also demanded that the Shia waqf board should be dissolved. He was earlier in the Samajwadi party he later defected to the BJP which renominated him to the UP Legislative council, the upper house of the state Legislature.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary minority welfare the BJP MLC said on Monday, ``I had voted for the present Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi as the then Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azam Khan had asked him to vote for him. He said he had never attended the meeting of the Shia waqf board as this institution became the den of corruption.

The resignation by Bukkhal Nawab is seen as battle of supremacy between the two Shia leaders vying with each other to get closer to the BJP leadership.

Though Bukkhal Nawab managed to get renominated for the Legislative council, Rizvi has unnerved the top clerics of the Shia and Sunni Mulsim community by his inflammatory statements in the recent past.

Rizvi in a statement had asked the Muslims to withdraw their claim from the site of the Babri masjid and demanded the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He had also created flutter among the Muslims by writing to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding ban on Muslim religious schools `madarsa' claiming that these were the breeding ground for extremism and terrorism.UNI