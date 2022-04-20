Bhubaneswar DCP clarifies on alleged 'kidnapping' viral video, says man was escapee from de-addiction centre

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): After a video of an alleged 'kidnapping' at Delta Chowk area of Bhubaneswar went viral on social media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Uma Shankar Dash on Friday clarified that the man, who was reportedly kidnapped, was an escapee from a drugs de-addiction centre.

Taking to Twitter, the DCP informed that the alleged incident of kidnapping at Delta Chowk was promptly investigated.

"Today's alleged incident of kidnapping in Delta Chowk was promptly investigated. The boy has been located. Apparently, he had fled a de-addiction centre. All aspects of the incident are being investigated including the conduct of the centre. @cpbbsrctc @odisha_police @DGPOdisha," Dash tweeted.

In the viral video, few people were seen pushing a man inside a car in Bhubaneswar's Delta Chowk area on Thursday. (ANI)