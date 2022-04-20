BHU VC Girish Chandra Tripathi Goes On Indefinite Leave

Varanasi: BHU Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi, who is being blamed for last month's violence and baton-charge on protesting girl students in the campus, has gone on leave, citing personal reasons.

BHU sources told IANS that Tripathi, whose term is ending next month, has gone on leave for "indefinite period" due to personal reasons. The Union HRD Ministry has initiated the process of choosing the new Vice Chancellor.

Earlier, the VC had said that he would quit if he was asked to go on leave.

BHU's Chief Proctor O.N. Singh had last week resigned taking moral responsibility for the violence inside the campus. A report by the Varanasi Commissioner had also blamed the varsity administration and the baton-charge on protesting students for the violence in the BHU. The opposition parties have been demanding sacking of the Vice Chancellor. The BHU administration has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. The investigation would be conducted by a team headed by V.K. Dixit, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court.