BHU To Promote 'Giloy' Plantation In UP

Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has set up ''giloy'' nurseries in seven districts.

''Giloy'', which goes by the botanical name ''Tinospora cordifolia'', is said to be a major immune booster and is highly recommended by Ayurveda experts for well-being.

The nurseries have been set up in Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Bhadohi.

Dr Y.B. Tripathi, dean of the Ayurveda faculty, said that the Giloy plantations were done under the ''Giloy Mission'' in about 600 nurseries.

"We encouraged about 500 farmers to start Giloy cultivation and set up their own nurseries. Once the lockdown is lifted, we will organise meetings to make people aware of the benefits of Giloy, particularly in diseases like Corona. We plan to distribute about two lakh saplings of Giloy," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Narendra Nath Kesarwani of ''Ayudh Research Centre and Hospital'' in Prayagraj, said that Gikoy had three kinds of alkalides that promote white blood corpuscles and increase immunity that guards against diseases.

"Giloy, since ages, has been known as an immune booster and there is a need for making people aware of its benefits. We plan to extend the plantation of Giloy to other districts as well," he said.

He further said that that one should drink ''Giloy'' kadha (decoction) since this helps in kidney ailments also, apart from promoting immunity. --IANS