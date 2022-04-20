BHU to bear cost of patents and IPR

Varanasi (UP): The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration will now bear the cost of patent and intellectual property right (IPR) for new research by students, as well as, teachers.





The university has set up a panel of eight experts from different fields for this purpose.





BHU spokesperson Rajesh Singh said, "In view of the importance of academic research, the university has decided to bear the expenses of patents. The researchers can get registered for their patents of inventions through the panel of experts set up for this purpose. The expenses of this process will be borne by the university."





According to the university notification, the expert panel includes Dr Vishal Tripathi of Noida (food technology), Sudarshan Kumar Bansal from New Delhi and Joshita Dawar Khemani from Kolkata (mechanical, electrical, electronics, computer science, pharmacy, chemistry and biotechnology), Anshul Sunil Saurashtri from Mumbai (biochemistry), Priyanka Dubey from Noida (chemistry and life sciences), Anupam Trivedi from Gurugram (biotechnology, bioscience and environmental sciences), Madhulata Kumari from New Delhi (information technology) and Dr Ramesh Kumar Mehata from Gurugram (chemistry).





--IANS



