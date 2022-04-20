BHU Students Hold Rally In Support Of CAA And NRC

Varanasi: A group of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students held a rally here on Tuesday in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

Local police halted them near Lanka crossing when they were marching towards Ravidas Dwar. Heated arguments were exchanged when policemen stopped them to maintain law and order.

Vinod Kumar, student protesting there said that Narendra Modi government has taken historic step to strengthen our country through CAA and NRC. He claimed that except few students with different ideology, all students were happy and celebrating. Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and some student unions had protested against CAA on Monday. Protesting students had warned to accelerate agitations against the law. However local police had warned against any procession outside BHU premises due to section 144. Notice was issued that actions would be taken against perpetrators if they try to disturb law and order. UNI