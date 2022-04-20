BHU Scolarship For Central Hindu Girls, Boys

Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced a scholarship scheme for meritorious students from financially weaker sections.

The scholarship will be given to a student of Central Hindu Boys School and two girls of the Central Hindu Girls School, both run by BHU, vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar said. The students will be selected for the scholarship on the basis of their results in Class 5 every year. The scholarship holder will have to achieve at least 75 per cent marks in every class.

According to BHU public relation officer Rajesh Singh, the ''Shrimati Pratibha and Shri Vaidhyanath Banerjee scholarship'' scheme will come into effect from the current session.

Bhatnagar''s wife, Nirupama Banerjee, along with her kin, Sarju Geeta Banerjee and Ajeet Banerjee, took the initiative to start the scholarship in memory of her late mother and late father. The donors have provided Rs 4.24 lakh as a fund for the scholarship.

Dr Singh said that under the scholarship, a meritorious student of Central Hindu Boys School and two girls of central Hindu girls school would be provided complete school fee, stationary, books and uniform from class 6 to class 12. --IANS