BHU researcher commits suicide

Varanasi: A research student residing at the SN Bose Hostel of BHU IIT committed suicide by hanging himself.



Officials from the Lanka police station received information of the victim by students at the hostel on Monday and brought down the body from the room.



It is unclear what led the research student to take his own life.



Police believe that depression may have played a role in the student's decision to take his own life.



Kuldeep Singh, 32, was staying in room no. 88 of SN Bose Hostel, BHU IIT. He was originally from Khakhedi village, Muzaffarnagar district.



He worked as a research scholar for IIT's Mathematical Sciences Department.



There was no note indicating the student intended to commit suicide, according to ACP Bhelupur Praveen Kumar Singh.



Suicide appears to have been caused by depression. The family members have been informed.



The post-mortem of the body will be done only after their arrival of his family.



Hostel residents informed the police that Kuldeep was married in November last year.



His fellowship was about to end next month and his research work was in its final stages. —Inputs from Agencies