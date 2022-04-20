BHU Registrar Appointed Officiating VC

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University(BHU) Registrar Neeraj Tripathi has been appointed as the officiating vice-chancellor after incumbent Girish Chandra Tripathi proceeded on an indefinite long leave. The tenure of the VC Mr Tripathi ends on November 30 and it is likely that he would not return and a new VC would be appointed by then by the Central government. Mr Tripathi went on leave from Monday last citing personal reasons. He was under fire for his alleged mishandling of student protests last month, leading to country-wide demonstration. According to sources, Mr Tripathi had handed over the charge to the Registrar before proceeding on leave. After unrest since last week of September, BHU reopened yesterday but the situation was normal as the main demand of the students to remove the VC was met. A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police after a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent in BHU. UNI