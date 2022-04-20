BHU enters pact with FAARD to help farmers

Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has signed a document of agreement with an NGO called 'Foundation for Advancement of Agriculture and Rural Development' (FAARD) to prepare a roadmap for the agricultural development.

Under the pact, BHU will undertake project-training programmes, technology transfer and other outreach programmes of rural development.

BHU spokesperson Rajesh Singh said that after the agreement, the BHU with its laboratory and other infrastructure of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, will work together with FAARD to develop a futuristic roadmap for the farming sector.

The students in agriculture courses of BHU, will make field visits to the places of FAARD-supported progressive farmers. It will help in preparing a baseline survey of the farmers.

FAARD has been holding various technical and training programmes for farmers since 2005. It has been providing technical support to 18 Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) and also providing services to other farmer groups of eastern Uttar Pradesh to make them self-reliant.

Presently, FAARD, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), is engaged in providing improved seeds to farmers, organizing training programmes and technical demonstration for the promotion of agri-export under Biotech Kisan Pariyojna of the department of biotechnology.

—IANS