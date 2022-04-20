BHU Commemorates 101st Convocation

Varanasi: As many as 11,799 scholars were honored in 101st convocation of Banaras Hindu University here on Monday.

The convocation was commemorated with Shobhayatra lead by Chancellor of the university Justice Giridhar Malviya. Chief guest Vijay Kelkar, chairman, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, BHU vice-chancellor Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar and several other dignities were present there in convocation. Addressing the gathering here, Pro Kelkar said we could not achieve desired heights without pluralistic culture and co-existence. He said BHU would hopefully provide platform for better educational atmosphere. Two scholars received Doctors of Letters (D Lit), 732 scholars got Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), 12 students got Master of Philosophy (M Phill), 4511 students got post graduate and 6272 students got graduation degrees in the convocation.

Pro Bhatnagar asserted that BHU has maintained top position while keeping all standards high.

He further asserted that said that institute was rewarded by ''Institute of Eminence'' by Union Human Resource development minister and Rs 1000 crore would be provided to institute in next five years.

He added that reward money would be utilised in uplifting educational quality. UNI