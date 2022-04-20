Bhotia Parao Police Prevent An Underage Marriage

Haldwani (Nainital): The Bhotia Parao police have been able to stop a marriage where an underage girl was involved. According to Bhotia Parao Inchharge Pratap Singh Nagarkoti, that someone had made a complaint to the City Magistrate that a minor girl is getting married to a boy much older than his age. On being informed, Bhotia Parao Police took action and wer able to stop the marriage.

According to inputs, a 19 year old boy, originally resident of Barabanki (UP) has been living in Rajpura for several years. He has been in love with a 16 year old girl, also belonging to Barabanki (UP). Due to reasons best known to them, the couple decided to get married in a hurry. They did not even get invitation cards printed as perhaps they did not want anyone to know. Someone affiliated to some political party got a whiff and made a complaint to the City Magistrate.

The Bhotia Parao Police reached the spot and was able to convince the couple not to get married as the girl was underage and underage marriage is punishable. Both of them agreed to get married after the girl reaches marriageable age.