Bhoomika Mirchandani: Can''t handle many people in my life

Mumbai: "Krishna Chali London" actress Bhoomika Mirchandani says she finds it difficult to maintain friendship with a lot of people.

"I am a very friendly person but I cannot maintain friendship. I can''t handle too many people in my life. I have literally like two to three friends in my life with whom I talk once a month. It''s very tough for me to connect with people, I am very very picky when it comes to people," she said.

The actress had made her debut with the show "Krishna Chali London", which went off-air last year.

"I have been in the industry for just three years now. I played a negative role in ''Krishna Chali London''. I was famous for my catch phrase ''Ambe Maiya'', and even now when people see me they say ''Ambe Maiya''. Though it was a negative character, it was funny, innocent and childish, but by the end of the show my character became positive," she recalled.

In the future though, she wants to play bubbly and energetic roles. Her dream role is "to play a mentally challenged person", because she feels she will be able to pull it off really well.

--IANS