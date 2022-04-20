Bholenath's Prasad At Your Doorstep By Postal Department

Lucknow: This Savan, if you are unable to go for Bholenath's darshan in Kashi then too there is no need to worry as you can easily get the prasad at your doorstep through postal services.

Mr Krishna Kumar Yadav, Director Postal services, Lucknow (HQ) Region said, as per an agreement between the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust of Varanasi and Department of Posts, prasad of Kashi Vishwanath Mandir is being made available at the home of devotees through Speed post.

Under this scheme devotees will have to send an e-money order of Rs 62/- to senior Superintendent of post offices, Varanasi (East) and in return the devotee will get 'Bhabhuti' of the temple, 'Rudraksh' , a laminated photo of Lord Shiva and Shiva Chalisha as prasad from Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust, said Mr Yadav here on Sunday.

Director postal services, Krishna Yadav further added that similarly prasad of renowned Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Mandir, Ujjain can also be ordered by speed post. A person is required to send an e-money order of Rs 251/- to Manager, Speed Post Centre, Ujjain and in return prasad including 200 gm sweets, Bhabhuti and a photo of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar will be sent to the person through Speed Post.

Mr Yadav said the Prasad is delivered in waterproof envelopes to ensure safety and purity during the delivery. UNI