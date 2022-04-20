Bhokanal qualifies for Final C after finishing 2nd in Semis

Rio de Janeiro: Indian rower Dattu Bhokanal Baban clocked 7:19.02 minutes to finish second in men's singles sculls semi-final C/D 2 and qualify for Final C at the Rio Olympics here today. Bhokanal, who is India's only qualifier in the rowing category, stayed ahead in the race all throughout before losing in the final second to Hungary's Bendeguz Molnar Petervari, who came up with a timing of 7:18.88 minutes. The 25-year-old, who was out of the medal reckoning after finishing fourth in the men's single sculls event, could not produce his best but managed to stay alive to fight for a world ranking between 13 and 18. The Maharashtra rower, took 1:44.88 minute to cover his first 500 metres. He completed the 1000m mark in 3:37.00 minutes, before covering the 1500m mark in 5:30.35 minutes. But the Hungarian surpassed him in the fag end of the race.