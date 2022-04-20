Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Police Conducts Searches At Suspect's House

Noida: Pune Police on Tuesday conducted searches at houses of a suspect in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case, said the officials.

On January 1 in 2018, violence had erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

Later that year, they filed a charge sheet against ten people, including five arrested activists- Roma Wilson, Shoma Sen, Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut and Surendra Gadling and five absconding accused- Commander Dipak Milind Teltumbde, Kishanda Prashant Bose, Prakash Naveen Rituoam Goswami, Commanders Deepu and Manglu.

The police, in its charge sheet, alleged that Elgaar Parishad, which was organized at Pune's Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, had aggravated the violence in Koregaon Bhima a day later. The charge sheet further states that a letter recovered from one of the arrested accused revealed that a conspiracy was being framed to plan a Rajiv Gandhi like assassination to take down Prime Minister Narendra Modi.