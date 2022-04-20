Bhim Army To Launch Political Party In Delhi On Sunday

Lucknow: Another dalit political outfit in Uttar Pradesh would come to an existence on Sunday after the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) was formed, 36 years ago in 1984, sources said here on Friday.

The Bhim Army led by Chandra Shekhar Azad alias Ravan was all set to launch his political outfit on March 15, the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram- founder of the BSP.

Chandra Shekhar's new political party would be launched in Delhi in which several leaders of the smaller political parties in UP including Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party(SBSP), Peace Party and others have been invited. However, launching of a new dalit political outfit has made by the BSP leadership tizzy and they were watching the activities of the Bhim Army closely.

A senior BSP leader here said that a meeting of the senior party leaders have been summoned in the first week of April.

The sources further said that the major cause of concern for the BSP was the Bhim Army's appeal among youngsters and some leaders from the Dalit fraternity. To overcome Bhim Army's growing popularity, a new strategy was also being discussed in the BSP to counter the affect on youngsters from the Dalit community.

The launch of Bhim Army's political wing has been in pipeline as, during a recent visit to the state capital on March 2, Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad had hinted that he will be launching a new political party soon. He added that his party will be contesting the upcoming 2022 state assembly polls.

The launch date for the new political party has been carefully and strategically chosen by the Bhim Army in order to woo the Dalit community.

As of now, there are three names under consideration for the party names including Azad Bahujan Party, Bahujan Awam Party and Azad Samaj Party. Out of these names, the final name of the party could be ''Azad Samaj Party'', revealed sources.

Bhim Army leaders said that senior leaders from other political parties are also coming to join the party that will be floated by Bhim Army. Soon after the launch, a membership drive will be launched in several parts of the country and the manifesto of the party would be finalised soon.

Azad had recently met former BJP ally and Chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar which speculated the possibility of him joining the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha ahead of 2022 state Assembly polls. UNI