Bhim Army To Formally Join Politics

Lucknow: The Bhim Army has finally announced that it would enter the political arena.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar said that he would soon announce the name of his political party that would work for the welfare of the poor, deprived and downtrodden sections of society.

The Bhim Army, till now, had avoided directly entering politics though it did work as a quasi-political force that dabbled in politics but did not contest elections.

"We will prepare an alternative to the ruling BJP. We tried to join hands and work unitedly with the Bahujan Samaj Party but its leader was unwilling to do so. We will now set up our office in Lucknow soon," he said.

The Bhim Army chief said that he will also build up a campaign against the Citizen Amendment Bill and another in support of farmers, Dalits and other sections that were being marginalized by the ruling party.

"We may even gherao the Vidhan Sabha in support of our demands. We will send memorandum to the Centre on the CAB issue and to the state on farmers'' issues. These issues are divisive in nature," he stated.

The Bhim Army''s foray into politics could mean further trouble for the Bahujan Samaj Party because the Bhim Army will be making inroads into its vote base which is also where the Bhim Army is focused on. --IANS