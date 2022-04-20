Bhim Army Chief To Contest Against Modi; Congress Leaders Meet Him In Hospital

Meerut: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar here on Wednesday said that he will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In a video released by Chandrashekhar, he alleged that his convoy was stopped on behest of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath despite of all permissions. He said that district administration was trying to defame him and spreading rumors about his organisation.

Bhim army chief asserted that he will extend his support to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati without any condition. He also mentioned that Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was misguiding public by his statements about PM Modi in the parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia and UP Congress president Raj Babbar met with Chandrashekhar in hospital. Ms Vadra alleged that BJP government was pressing voice of youth like Chandrashekhar. UNI