Bhim Army chief shot at in UP

Saharanpur: On Wednesday afternoon, unidentified persons opened fire on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad in the Deoband area of Saharanpur.

According to reports, the attackers came in a vehicle with a Haryana registration number.

Chandra Shekhar has been hospitalised, and his condition is said to be stable. He was shot in the stomach and waist, but his wounds are reportedly superficial.

Police chief in Saharanpur has been directed by the state government to investigate the matter. Further details are awaited.—Inputs from Agencies