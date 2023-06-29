Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad Appeals For Peace After Being Shot At

Saharanpur: Aazad Samaj Party leader and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad has appealed to his friends and supporters to maintain peace after he was shot at by armed assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

"I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters, and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight constitutionally. I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people," Azad told ANI while recuperating in a hospital here.

The police official said that Chandra Shekhar Aazad is feeling better now and will be discharged after a checkup on Thursday. The official added that probe is on and the accused behind the shooting will be arrested soon. " I met and spoke with Chandra Shekhar Aazad, he is feeling better now. I had a word with his doctor also, and he told me that Aazad's vitals are stable, he will be discharged tomorrow after a check-up, the probe is on, and the accused behind the attack will be arrested soon", Abhimanyu Manglik, SP, Saharanpur, said on Wednesday.

Aazad's convoy was attacked by armed men in the Saharanpur district on Wednesday. The Police said a few car-borne armed men opened fire on the Bhim Army chief's convoy. He was taken to the hospital. "The bullet grazed his stomach. His condition is stable, he is out of danger. Police will investigate the matter and will take all the necessary action," SSP Saharanpur Dr Vipin Tada said. Aazad said his younger brother was also in the car when the incident occurred. "I don't remember well, but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," he said. —ANI