Bhim Army Chief Allowed To Conduct Road Show

Varanasi: Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan, Chairman of the Bhima Army on Saturday was allowed to conduct a roadshow in Varanasi under certain conditions by the district administration.

According to the district administration, the roadshow can only be held from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. Loudspeakers, as well as the usage of flag banners, are not allowed during the show. In addition, Azad cannot address the public in the middle of the road show, while sloganeering during the roadshow is also banned. Apart from this, more than 10 vehicles have been prohibited during the course of the show.

The rally will start from Kachhari's Ambedkar Park and will go through Sigra, Rathayatra, Durga Kund to reach Ravidas Park.

Azad was taken into the police custody along with his supporters on March 11 for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is in force in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Police said the rally was organised without required permission at Kasimpura village by Azad. When the police tried to stop the rally, they resisted and later blocked Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway. Azad had previously said that he will be fighting the election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat as he does not want him to win the election by fighting against weak candidates.