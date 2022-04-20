BHEL commissions record generation of 15 GW in FY16

New Delhi:�State-run Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) has commissioned an all-time high power generation capacity of over 15,000 MW and booked new orders worth Rs 43,727 crore in 2015-16, the largest in five years. �Enhanced focus on project execution has resulted in BHEL creating history by way of commissioning/synchronising an all-time high 15,059 MW of power generating equipment during the year (2015-16),� BHEL said in a statement on Thursday. With the commissioning of 15 GW (1000 MW is equals 1 GW) capacity last fiscal, the worldwide installed base of power generating equipment supplied by BHEL has exceeded 170 GW, it said. This 15 GW includes the highest-ever power generation capacity addition of 13,061 MW to the Indian utility segment, a quantum jump of 59% over the previous year. Notably, the capacity addition of domestic utility sets is 23% higher than the target set by the government for BHEL. With this, BHEL has already achieved 94% of the capacity addition target for the 12th Plan (2012-17) in first 4 years the five year policy period itself. Despite intense competitive pressure in the power and capital goods markets during last fiscal, BHEL achieved the highest order booking at Rs 43,727 crore, a 42% leap over 2014-15. The bookings comprises orders worth Rs 38,529 crore in the power segment and Rs 5,125 crore in the industry segment. The company ended the year with a total order book of over Rs 1,10,000 crore. Focus on increased localisation of supercritical technology, higher technology depth, and design optimisation enabled the company to enhance its competitiveness and strengthen its leadership in the power plant and associated equipment segment of the Indian utility market, it said. The company said that while operating in a difficult business environment, the company enhanced its market share to a significant 74%, thereby retaining its market leadership position during 2015-16. The stock of BHEL climbed 4.65% to settle at Rs 119.30 on BSE. During the day, it gained 6.49% to Rs 121.40. Stellar performance * Enhanced focus on project execution has resulted in��� creating history by commissioning record production *� Worldwide installed base of power generating equipment supplied by BHEL has exceeded 170 GW *� BHEL achieved the highest order booking at Rs 43,727 crore, a 42% leap over 2014-15