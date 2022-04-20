Bheem Army Calls For Parliament March On Aug 19

Lucknow: The dalit organisation Bheem Army, popular in western Uttar Pradesh has given a call for mega march to Parliament in Delhi on August 19.

The dalit organisation which had gained attention following Saharanpur violence in 2017 and during this year's Bharat Band call on April 2 now plans to intensifies it's agitation. The Bheem Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad is in jail in UP under NSA. The march call has been given against cases of dalit atrocities from Bhima Koregaon to other places and demanding release of thousands of jailed dalit youths in connection to cases of violence which had rocked many parts of north India, including UP during Bharat band of 2nd April.

An office bearer of the Bheem Army told UNI here on Thursday that the " Bharat Ekta March' has been called under the banner of Bahujan Sankalp Mahasabha on August 19. The leader, on anonymity, has said there is a civil war like situation emerging in the country over the issue of dalit atrocities and caste discrimination. There are three main demands of the Bheem Army during the march which includes withdrawal of NSA against their founder and president Chandrashekhar Azad and others by the UP government, action against the mastermind Shabhaji Bidhe in the Bhima Koregaon violence and release of the innocents from jail. The third demands release of all the youths from jail and withdrawal of cases against them lodged during the April 2 bharat bandh.

"The centre as well as the UP governments have failed to respond to it the demands of the dalits therefore, were forced that a large scale protest to be held in Delhi, near Parliament," he said. Sources say a large scale mobilisation is being done for the event and the supporters have been asked to reach Kaushambi in Ghaziabad from where the march will begin. However, security agencies and intelligence are also keeping an eye on the upcoming protest. UNI