Bhavesh Kumar Singh Is UP's New Chief Information Commissioner

Lucknow: Retired IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh is the new chief information commissioner (CIC) of Uttar Pradesh.

The 1987 batch IPS officer, who retired from the post of Director General, intelligence last year, has served as the Inspector General of Gorakhpur Zone in the past.

There were 60 prominent people in the fray for the coveted post. The post of CIC has been lying vacant for over one year after the retirement of Jawed Usmani.

The selection committee, which also included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had shortlisted a few names and finally zeroed in on Bhavesh Kumar Singh. —IANS