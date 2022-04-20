Bhaskar Bhat resigns from Tata Chemicals board

MUMBAI:�Tata Chemicals on Friday said Bhaskar Bhat, Non-executive and Non Independent Director, has resigned from the board of the company. No reasons, however, were assigned in the company's regulatory filing on the subject.
The development comes after independent directors of Tata Chemicals reposed their faith in Chairman Cyrus Mistry, while taking up the second quarter results for this financial year on Thursday. Bhat is managing director of Titan Company and had reported the second quarter results to the stakeholders on Nov 4. He is also on the board of several other Tata Group companies.