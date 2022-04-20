Bharti Telecom sells 2.75% stake in Airtel for Rs 8,433 cr

New Delhi: Bharti Telecom has sold 2.75% stake in Airtel in the secondary market, raising over Rs 8,433 crore, the company said on Tuesday. The proceeds will be fully utilised to repay debt at Bharti Telecom and will make the promoter holding company a 'debt-free company', it said. Bharti Group and Singtel will continue to hold a majority stake in Airtel at 56.23% after the transaction, it added. Announcing the closure of secondary block placement of Airtel shares, Bharti Telecom said the issue over-subscribed multiple times with healthy mix of all categories of investors, long only and hedge fund investors across geographies in India, Asia, Europe and the US. "Bharti Telecom, the promoter company of Bharti Airtel, has on Tuesday sold 2.75% stake in Bharti Airtel to institutional investors through an accelerated book building process in the secondary market," it said. PTI