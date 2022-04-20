Bharti Enterprises commits Rs 100cr for fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Enterprises on Tuesday committed a Rs 100 crore commitment to support the combat against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Bharti Enterprises said that a significant portion of the corpus will be immediately contributed to the PM CARES Fund and the balance amount is being directed towards sourcing of masks, PPE and other key equipment for the doctors, healthcare workers and essential services personnel who are at the forefront of this massive battle.

Over a million N-95 masks are being procured and will be made available on an immediate basis, it said

"Bharti Enterprises and its companies Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and others are contributing a sum of over Rs 100 crore for India''s fight against COVID-19," said the statement.

Further, the employees of Bharti are also making personal voluntary contributions towards the cause through a platform set up by the company

Bharti companies will match the amount contributed by their employees, and the same will be contributed towards the COVID-19 initiatives, it said.

Further, Airtel''s network teams continue to work round-the-clock to ensure that India''s digital connectivity continues to operate seamlessly.

