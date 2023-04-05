Bhartari Reinstated As U'khand’s Head Of Forest Force

Dehradun: Senior IFS officer Rajiv Bhartari has been reinstated as Uttarakhand’s Head of Forest Force after year-long legal battle.

Bhartari was removed from the post in November 2021 as part of a major reshuffle in the Forest Department following allegations of large-scale felling of trees and construction in the Pakhro and Morghatti forest divisions in the buffer zone of Corbett.

He had moved the Central Administrative Tribunal and then the Uttarakhand High Court to challenge his transfer to the Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board, saying it was done for political reasons.

Bhartari assumed charge as the head of the force on Tuesday.

The Uttarakhand High Court had ordered the state government to reinstate him by 10 am on Tuesday.

However, Bhartari had to wait for a few hours after his arrival at the Forest Department office as it was closed due to Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday, an official source said.

Initially, he waited at the reception of the headquarters and then in the office of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest BP Gupta, the source said.

When he asked Secretary of Forests, Vijay Kumar Yadav, on the phone about any government order on his reinstatement in compliance with the high court’s direction, he was told that it was being drafted.

After waiting for nearly three hours, Bhartari received the order in his mail and took charge.

Bhartari is due to retire on April 30. —PTI