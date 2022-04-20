Bharat Main Aapka Swagat Hai: Tweeple To Trump

New Delhi: As US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi, his followers in India went in celebratory mood, welcoming him to the country.

"Hindi as a medium of inter-connection.. this tweet shows rising Indian soft power,a tweeted one user.

Just ahead of his arrival, Trump tweeted in Hindi: "Ham Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Ham Raste me hain. Kuchh hi ghanton me hum sabse milenge".

One follower commented: "World's most powerful man is tweeting in Hindi. Modi hai to Mumkin hai".

Amed memes and GIFs, several users even tweeted that this post is a symbol that India is being noticed on the world stage.

"A new historic chapter begins In India and US relationship. Welcome in India,a said another.

Ahmedabad is ready to welcome Trump who would participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium.

Trump is also scheduled to take a brief halt of about 15 minutes at Sabarmati Ashram.

"Welcome to India. Over 1.3 billion friends are set to welcome you," posted one follower.

"Make India Great Again!" said one user.

—IANS