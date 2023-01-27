Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong accuses govt of withdrawing security personnel in J-K's Qazigund

New Delhi: On Friday, when the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' approached Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress accused the government of withdrawing security personnel from around Rahul Gandhi. They also called for action against those guilty for the alleged security breach. "Lapse in Shri Rahul Gandhi’s security detail in Jammu and Kashmir during Bharat Jodo Yatra is disconcerting to say the least. It is GOI’s prime responsibility to provide security. India has already lost two PMs and scores of leaders & we demand better security for the Yatris," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Twitter.

"The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse and take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future," he tweeted.

With the Yatra nearing its conclusion, the senior party leader also claimed that authorities of playing with the security of Gandhi and Congress members' safety.—Inputs from Agencies