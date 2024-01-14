Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Flight Delayed Due to Fog

Embarking on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders face delays due to fog, aiming to cover over 6,700 km in 67 days. This national mass movement targets 110 districts across 15 states, prioritizing social, economic, and political justice. The Yatra kicks off in Manipur's Imphal, featuring stops at significant landmarks and engaging with diverse sections of society.

New Delhi: Inclement weather disrupted the travel plans of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, as their special IndiGo flight bound for Imphal, Manipur, encountered delays at Delhi Airport on Sunday morning. The setback was attributed to dense fog and poor visibility conditions.



As of now, the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are awaiting departure at the airport lounge, having not yet boarded the flight. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi was spotted leaving his residence in Delhi for the airport.



The 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' is set to commence at noon, beginning with a floral tribute at the Khongjom War Memorial, followed by its official launch at Myay Maidan, Khongjom, in Manipur's Thoubai. Scheduled stops include a break at Koirengei Bazar in Imphal at 5:30 pm, with the night halt planned at Koujengleima Sports Association Football Ground in Imphal's Sekmai.



Covering an extensive distance of over 6,700 kilometers over 67 days and traversing 110 districts across 15 states, Rahul Gandhi aims to lead this national mass movement.



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the party's commitment to reaching every household until justice prevails. He expressed the party's intention to engage with various sections of society during the Yatra, including farmers, laborers, Dalits, tribals, and other marginalized communities.



Kharge stated that amidst the distractions, real issues like unemployment, inflation, national security, and women's rights have been overlooked. The Congress party aims to bring these issues to the forefront and present an alternative system by actively listening to the concerns of the people.



Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, highlighted the significance of the Yatra, expressing hope for national unity and positive change. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also shared their perspectives on the Yatra, emphasizing its purpose of seeking social, economic, and political justice for all.



Congress MP Rajiv Shukla underscored the historical significance of the Yatra, especially with the addition of the word 'Nyay' to emphasize justice for those facing constant injustice.



Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasized the broader impact of the Yatra, stating that while it physically traverses certain parts of the country, its message of seeking justice for practical challenges in life should reach every corner of the nation.



Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh clarified that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra represents an ideological battle against polarization and social, economic, and political injustice. This Yatra follows Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir last year and precedes the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

