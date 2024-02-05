Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi to Address Public Rally in Ranchi

Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Gains Momentum in Jharkhand; Rahul Gandhi to Address Rally in Ranchi

Ramgarh : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' recommenced its journey from Ramgarh on Monday, marking the fourth day of his yatra in Jharkhand.



Following a night halt on Sunday, the yatra recommenced from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in the district today. Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, is scheduled to address a public rally at the Indira Gandhi Handloom Process House Ground in the state's capital, Ranchi, at 11 am, as outlined in the party's media-shared itinerary.



The day's agenda also includes a public meeting at 2 pm in Shaheed Maidan, with the yatra halting in Khunti for the night. Speaking to ANI, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh emphasized the significance of the public rally in Ranchi as the main focus of today's yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.



"We were halted in Ramgarh overnight. A very historic INC convention was held in Ramgarh in 1940 presided over by Abul Kalam Azad. Today, we are headed to Ranchi, where Rahul Gandhi will address a significant public rally," he stated.



Currently anchored in Jharkhand, the yatra has covered five states mostly by bus. Jharkhand, in particular, is undergoing a political shift with the newly formed government led by Champai Soren preparing for a floor test. Hemant Soren, arrested in connection with an alleged land scam, resigned as Jharkhand chief minister, leading to a change of guard.



Responding to the situation, Jairam Ramesh remarked, "Hemant Soren resigns on January 31, but it takes 2 days to make Champai Soren the Chief Minister...BJP believes that poaching of MLAs will be easy in Jharkhand, and we will break the INDIA alliance."



On Sunday, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reached Dhanbad in Jharkhand. Speaking at a public gathering during the rally, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that Congress's fight is against the 'hatred' in the hearts of 'the BJP people.'



The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' began in Manipur's Thoubal on January 14, covering over 6,700 kilometers, 67 days, 110 districts, and concluding in Mumbai on March 20. A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Yatra 2.0 follows a hybrid format, combining both bus and foot travel, with Rahul Gandhi covering more than 3,000 kilometers on foot in the earlier edition from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar.

—Input from Agencies