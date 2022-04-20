Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

Bengaluru: Navratna defence PSU (public sector undertaking) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Saturday got a new director (finance). He is Dinesh Kumar Batra.

He joined BEL at its Ghaziabad unit in 1984. In a career spanning over three-and-a-half decades, he served the company in various capacities in Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru, a statement from the PSU said.

Prior to his new assignment, he headed the internal audit at BELs corporate office, regional office-Delhi and Pune unit as general manager, the statement said.

Batra was instrumental in the companys move to foray into the electro-explosive segment.

To make India ''Aatma Nirbhar'' in electronic artillery fuses and other ammunitions, he got 200 acres land allotted by Maharashtra government in Nagpur to set up an explosives integration complex, it said.

He is also credited with BEL entering into Li-on battery packs for automobiles to support the e-mobility programme of the central government.

He was instrumental in BEL-Pune diversifying into the indigenous development and manufacturing of X-ray baggage inspection system, fuel cell and fibre optic gyro chemical agent monitor, among others. Batra is an alumnus of Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Delhi, and Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, according to the statement.

