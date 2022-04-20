Bharat Bandh: Osmania University postpones exams scheduled for today

Hyderabad (Telangana): All examinations scheduled for Tuesday, under Osmania University's jurisdiction have been postponed in view of Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers, the university administration said. The university in an official statement said that examinations scheduled from December 9 onwards will be held as per the schedule and the revised schedule for postponed exams will be given to the students in due course of time.

"All examinations scheduled on December 8 under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to Bharat Bandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from December 9 will be held as per schedule," said the Controller of Exams, Osmania University. Farmer unions on December 4, decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws and called for nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' today, stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the Central agricultural laws.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)