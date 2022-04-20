Bharat Bandh: Cong With Several Parties, Set To Take On BJP In UP On Monday For Rise In Fuel Prices

Lucknow: Congress joined by several opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh will hold 'Bharat Bandh' here on Monday over the issue of continuous rise in prices of petroleum products.

All Left parties, Nationalist Congress party and several other parties, have announced their support. However, the priciple opposition in UP--Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party---are yet to announce their participation. Congress, however, is confidant that united opposition, along with trade and other organisation, will come under one umbrella to take ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the 'jeoparadise' caused to common man by soaring fuel prices.

UP Congress president Raj Babbar told mediapersons here on Sunday that prices of fuel prices are increasing despite the price of crude oil is decreasing in international market. The price of petrol in Mumbai have crossed Rs 85 per litre while in UP it was above Rs 80, still BJP is 'not ready' to hear the plight of the people, he asserted,

"BJP, which is holding its National Executive in New Delhi, 'did not' discussed the rise of price in the meeting, indicating 'non-seriousness' of saffron party " he alleged.

Mr Babbar announced that Congress will organise the bandh in Gandhian way (non-violence) in all the districts of the state. UP Congress president, also attacked NDA government over alleged non-transparency in Rafale aircraft deal.

"BJP is making all effort to cover up the scam by telling lies before the people, but wrong doings of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government can not remain hidden," he alleged. Mr Babbar also took a jibe on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on alleged corruption in appointments of teachers and other government posts, and asked him to step down from his post. UNI